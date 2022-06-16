Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Trudeau’s Travel to Germany

(AGENPARL) – gio 16 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/16/2022 12:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau will travel to Bonn, Germany, June 17-20 to attend the G7 Media Ministerial with diplomatic counterparts from each of the G7 countries. While in Bonn, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will discuss the protection of media professionals and journalists, especially in light of the war in Ukraine; the role of media in democratic societies; ensuring access to reliable information and media independence; and cooperation with civil society. During the meeting, the ministers intend to issue a communiqué pledging increased cooperation to support and strengthen independent media as free and independent media is a cornerstone of healthy democracies.

Following the G7 meeting, Acting Assistant Secretary Trudeau will attend the Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum where she will participate in a plenary entitled “Shaping the Future of Journalism in Wartimes.” The Acting Assistant Secretary’s trip supports U.S. commitments to press freedom and underscores U.S. solidarity with G7 countries working to strengthen democracy.

