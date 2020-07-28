ACT FOR KIDS UNLOCKS EXTRA CAPACITY

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 28 luglio 2020

Act for Kids has been given the keys to double the space at Wooloowin’s Warilda Community Centre.

The keys to the new space were delivered by the Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer.

“Act for Kids has been rebuilding the lives of vulnerable young Queenslanders from the Warilda Centre for 33 years,” Ms Farmer said.

“It’s a great honour to hand-over the keys to unlock space that gives Act for Kids capacity to double services and build better futures for more at-risk children and families.

“Act for Kids does some extraordinary early intervention work to support traumatised children and their families and keep them out of the Child Safety system.

“The Palaszczuk Government has over the past five years implemented the biggest reforms ever to child protection and family support in Queensland, including a greater focus on permanency options such as adoption.

“Just as drugs and family violence have seen demand for Child Safety assessments rise by 3 per cent on last year, Act for Kids has also noticed an increase and needs extra space.

“Act for Kids is an incredibly important early intervention service for vulnerable children.

“That’s why the Palaszczuk Government has invested more than $32 million in Act for Kids to deliver certainty and services across Queensland.

“We’re spending $1.3 billion in Child Safety alone this year to build a better system for young Queenslanders in need and supporting organisations like ACT for Kids.

“It’s a sound investment in the future of Queensland’s vulnerable children.”

Member for McConnel and Education Minister Grace Grace said Education Queensland had partnered with Act for Kids in Brisbane and Townsville to give traumatised children skills for school.

“The early intervention service at Act for Kids builds confidence and skills in traumatised children to get them ready and enthusiastic about starting school,” Ms Grace said.

“We know how important it is that kids get off to a flying start when they begin their first school year.”

“By doubling the footprint of Act for Kids we can help prepare more vulnerable children and their families for a lifetime of learning.”

Act for Kids CEO Dr Neil Carrington thanked the Queensland Government for its support.

“When Act for Kids opened in 1988, the Wooloowin precinct was our very first therapy centre, and today we more than doubled our physical footprint,” he said.

“This extra space will enable us to tailor new, life-changing programs to support vulnerable children and families in the community who urgently need assistance.

“Children who have suffered trauma and parents who have vulnerabilities, such as mental health concerns, alcohol and drug issues, and domestic and family violence, require intensive, holistic care and support to get their families back on track.

“In partnership with the Queensland Government, we aim to develop bespoke programs that address parental concerns and support children’s wellbeing and readiness for school.

“These programs include social groups for parents who are struggling, playgroups, school readiness workshops, Circle of Security, and social and emotional regulation programs for both children and adults.”

