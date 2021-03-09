martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
ACS NANO SPECIAL EDITION HIGHLIGHTS INNOVATIONS AT KAIST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)) KAIST’s innovative academic achievements and R&D efforts for addressing the world’s greatest challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic were featured in ACS Nano as part of its special virtual issue commemorating the 50th anniversary of KAIST. The issue consisted of 14 review articles contributed by KAIST faculty from five departments, including two from Professor Il-Doo Kim from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, who serves as an associate editor of the ACS Nano.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/tkai-ans030821.php

