lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

NEW YORK, TOPI CHE CORRONO PER IL CENTRAL PARK E NEI VARI…

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DEL MARYLAND LARRY HOGAN, L’EROE ANTI-TRUMP, HA PAGATO I…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

G20: GLOBAL CO-OPERATION AND STRONG POLICY ACTION NEEDED FOR A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

USA, ANALISI DEI DATI DI VOTO: TRUMP HA OTTENUTO 10 MILIONI DI…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL TO TRAVELING PRESS

Agenparl

ACS CCD STABILITY MONITOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, lun 23 novembre 2020

ACS CCD Stability Monitor
HST Proposal 16384

Yotam Cohen (publications @ ADS)
Space Telescope Science Institute

Cycle: 28
Category: None
Proposal type: CAL/ACS
Status: scheduling

HST Proposal Information:
about this proposal

about other proposals by this PI

Proposal Abstract

Every year, beginning with the SMOV, ACS/WFC has obtained multiband imaging of a moderately crowded stellar field in the globular cluster 47 Tuc (about 6′ west of the core). Measured stellar positions and magnitudes are used to monitor local- and large-scale variations in the plate scale and the sensitivity of the detectors. Single exposures in each WFC subarray mode (512, 1K, 2K) allow us to verify that photometry obtained in full-frame and in subarray modes are repeatable to better than 1%.

These observations will help validate and monitor the Cycle 24 redefined ACS subarray readouts, which now include all pixel columns for consistent timings. Although the new 512, 1K, and 2K subarrays are defined for all 4 readout amplifiers, the B amplifier subarrays are the current default for subarray requests, and the default for the WFC polarizers. This program will obtain only B-amplifier subarray exposures.

Cycle 28 will be the second year of consecutive observations of Omega Centauri globular cluster with standard ACS/WFC filters (in the same way as 47 Tuc). This cluster is a WFC3/UVIS calibration target. These ACS observations will be used for comparison of L-flat and filter-dependent distortion for ACS/WFC and WFC3/UVIS.

Publications referencing this proposal

  • No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16384

Post collegati

ACS CCD STABILITY MONITOR

Redazione

EARLY SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IN PEOPLE WITH DOWN’S SYNDROME

Redazione

VEGANS, VEGETARIANS AND PESCETARIANS MAY BE AT HIGHER RISK OF BONE FRACTURES

Redazione

PARTICIPAçãO COMO PALESTRANTE PRESENCIALMENTE NO QUARTEL CPOR – SP-CENTRO DE PREPARAçãO DE OFICIAIS DA RESERVA E COLéGIO MILITAR DE SãO PAULO (CPOR/CMSP)

Redazione

CERIMôNIA DE LANçAMENTO DA ALIANçA PELA RETOMADA DO TURISMO A CONVITE DO SR. MINISTRO DE ESTADO DO TURISMO, MARCELO ÁLVARO ANTôNIO COM A PRESENçA DO SR. PRESIDENTE DA REPúBLICA JAIR BOLSONARO

Redazione

REUNIãO COM FILIPE MARTINS, ASSESSOR ESPECIAL DE ASSUNTOS INTERNACIONAIS DO PR.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More