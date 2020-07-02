ACID-LABILE POLYSACCHARIDE PRODRUG VIA LAPATINIB-SENSITIZING EFFECT SUBSTANTIALLY PREVENTED METASTASIS AND POSTOPERATIVE RECURRENCE OF TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, 12,13567-13581

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03395B, Paper

Junhui Sui, Mingda Zhao, Yuedi Yang, Zhihao Guo, Mengcheng Ma, Zhiyi Xu, Jie Liang, Yong Sun, Yujiang Fan, Xingdong Zhang

Co-delivery of lapatinib and Dox by polysaccharide prodrug prevented metastasis and recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) that is usually insensitive to endocrine and molecular targeted therapy.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/j_Ww2aEh_gw/D0NR03395B