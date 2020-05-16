sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Agenparl

ACI WELCOMES DR. ASHLEY N. QUEEN AS DIRECTOR, MICROBIOLOGY & PUBLIC HEALTH

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), sab 16 maggio 2020

  • Experienced Microbiologist Joins Leading Cleaning Product Trade Group from FDA, Will Focus on ACI’s Topical Antiseptics Program

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) announced the appointment of Dr. Ashley N. Queen as Director, Microbiology & Public Health, a new position.

In her role, Dr. Queen will work on ACI’s Topical Antiseptics Program, which is a multi-year research effort to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of beneficial consumer and health care antiseptic products. The research is aimed at addressing data gaps identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Queen joins ACI from the FDA, where she was a Senior Staff Fellow in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research performing CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) biologic drug review.

Previously she served as a Commissioner’s Fellow for the FDA Office of Regulatory Affairs and as a Technical Microbiologist for Noblis. She additionally served as an adjunct Faculty Lecturer at Chapman University and Microbiology Instructor at the Howard University School of Pharmacy.

“Ashley joins ACI with extensive knowledge as an accomplished microbiologist, having worked in government, nonprofit and academic settings,” said Dr. James Kim, ACI Vice President, Science & Regulatory Affairs. “Initially, she will focus on ACI’s Topical Antiseptics Program. Down the line, she will also support potential future projects on the microbiome and probiotic cleaning.”

Dr. Queen graduated Coppin State University (Baltimore, MD) with a B.S. in Biology and a minor in Chemistry, and she has a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Howard University (Washington, DC).

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors.  ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

Contact ACI Communications

Fonte/Source: https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/newsroom/releases/aci-welcomes-dr-ashley-n-queen-director-microbiology-public-health

