New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01698A, Paper

Rahul A Jagtap, Shidheshwar B Ankade, Rajesh G. Gonnade, Benudhar Punji

We describe the synthesis of new NNN-oxazolinyl pincer nickel complexes and their application in the transfer hydrogenation of ketones. The achiral NNN-ligands, R’ 2 -oxazolinyl-2-C 6 H 4 -NH-C(O)CH 2 NEt 2 [( R’2-Ox NNN Et2 )–H; R’ = H (3a), R’ =…

