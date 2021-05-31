(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 maggio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01698A, Paper
Rahul A Jagtap, Shidheshwar B Ankade, Rajesh G. Gonnade, Benudhar Punji
We describe the synthesis of new NNN-oxazolinyl pincer nickel complexes and their application in the transfer hydrogenation of ketones. The achiral NNN-ligands, R’2-oxazolinyl-2-C6H4-NH-C(O)CH2NEt2 [(R’2-OxNNNEt2)–H; R’ = H (3a), R’ =…
