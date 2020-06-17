mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
ACHIEVING SUSTAINABLE INTEGRATED WATER RESOURCES MANAGEMENT IN MONGOLIA: THE ROLE OF RIVER BASIN ORGANIZATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – METRO MANILA, mer 17 giugno 2020

Publication | June 2020


Achieving Sustainable Integrated Water Resources Management in Mongolia: The Role of River Basin Organizations

This publication emphasizes the significant role of river basin organizations (RBOs) in Mongolia’s sustainable water management, including the protection of natural resources, promotion of habitat conservation, and efficient water use.

Addressing Mongolia’s water security challenges requires a strong institutional system at the national and regional levels. At the regional level, RBOs are responsible for implementing effective interventions based on integrated water resources management (IWRM). However, restricted autonomy, limited financial resources, and the lack of professional capacities are major constraints to the functioning of RBOs. In this publication, recommendations aim for RBOs to become drivers of sustainable IWRM.

0https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/611931/adb-brief-138-mongolia-river-basin-organizations.pdf’>https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/611931/adb-brief-138-mongolia-river-basin-organizations.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_publications/~3/oaZt0LKOpc4/mongolia-river-basin-organizations

