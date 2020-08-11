martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
ACCURATE REPRODUCING KERNEL-BASED POTENTIAL ENERGY SURFACES FOR THE TRIPLET GROUND STATES OF N2O AND DYNAMICS FOR THE N + NO ↔ O + N2 AND N2 + O → 2N + O REACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02509G, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Debasish Koner, Juan Carlos San Vicente Veliz, Raymond J. Bemish, Markus Meuwly
Reproducing kernel-based potential energy surface based on MRCI+Q/aug-cc-pVTZ energies for the triplet states of N2O and quasiclassical dynamical study for the reaction, dissociation and vibrational relaxation.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/Nt7Y6FfdlkY/D0CP02509G

