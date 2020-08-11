ACCURATE REPRODUCING KERNEL-BASED POTENTIAL ENERGY SURFACES FOR THE TRIPLET GROUND STATES OF N2O AND DYNAMICS FOR THE N + NO ↔ O + N2 AND N2 + O → 2N + O REACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02509G, Paper
Debasish Koner, Juan Carlos San Vicente Veliz, Raymond J. Bemish, Markus Meuwly
Reproducing kernel-based potential energy surface based on MRCI+Q/aug-cc-pVTZ energies for the triplet states of N2O and quasiclassical dynamical study for the reaction, dissociation and vibrational relaxation.
