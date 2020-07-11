sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
Breaking News

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

TRACKING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND MITIGATION POLICIES IN EUROPE AND…

EU DEFENSE WASHINGTON FORUM (JULY 8-9)

REEXAMINING THE NATIONAL SAVINGS-INVESTMENT NEXUS ACROSS TIME AND COUNTRIES

EDILIZIA, BERLUSCONI: RILANCIO ECONOMIA CON GRANDE PIANO CASA E GRANDE PIANO INFRASTRUTTURE

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ACCRETION PROPERTIES OF PDS 70B WITH MUSE

ACCRETION PROPERTIES OF PDS 70B WITH MUSE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020 First Author: Hashimoto, Jun
Instruments: MUSE
ProgramIDs: 60.A-9100
BibCode: 2020AJ….159..222H

We report a new evaluation of the accretion properties of PDS 70b obtained with the Very Large Telescope/Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer. The main difference from the previous studies of Haffert et al. and Aoyama & Ikoma is in the mass accretion rate. Simultaneous multiple line observations, such as Hα and Hβ, can better constrain the physical properties of an accreting planet. While we clearly detected Hα emissions from PDS 70b, no Hβ emissions were detected. We estimate the line flux of Hβ with a 3σ upper limit to be 2.3 × 10-16 erg s-1 cm-2. The flux ratio F/F for PDS 70b is <0.28. Numerical investigations by Aoyama et al. suggest that F/F should be close to unity if the extinction is negligible. We attribute the reduction of the flux ratio to the extinction, and estimate the extinction of Hα (A) for PDS 70b to be >2.0 mag using the interstellar extinction value. By combining with the Hα linewidth and the dereddening line luminosity of Hα, we derive the PDS 70b mass accretion rate to be ≳5 × 10-7 MJup yr-1. The PDS 70b mass accretion rate is an order of magnitude larger than that of PDS 70. We found that the filling factor ff (the fractional area of the planetary surface emitting Hα) is ≳0.01, which is similar to the typical stellar value. The small value of ff indicates that the Hα emitting areas are localized at the surface of PDS 70b.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/aANsWXql7rM/detail.php

Post collegati

DEEP SEARCH FOR HYDROGEN PEROXIDE TOWARD PRE- AND PROTOSTELLAR OBJECTS. TESTING THE PATHWAY OF GRAIN SURFACE WATER FORMATION

Redazione

REVIVING OLD CONTROVERSIES: IS THE EARLY GALAXY FLAT OR ROUND?. INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE EARLY PHASES OF THE MILKY WAY’S FORMATION THROUGH STELLAR KINEMATICS AND CHEMICAL ABUNDANCES

Redazione

THE ANCIENT MAIN-SEQUENCE SOLAR PROXY HIP 102152 UNVEILS THE ACTIVITY AND ROTATIONAL FATE OF OUR SUN

Redazione

THREE PLANETS TRANSITING THE EVOLVED STAR EPIC : A HOT 8.8-M<SUB>⊕</SUB> SUPER-EARTH AND TWO WARM 14.7 AND 10.2-M<SUB>⊕</SUB> SUB-NEPTUNES

Redazione

VISIBLE AND NEAR-INFRARED SPECTRO-INTERFEROMETRIC ANALYSIS OF THE EDGE-ON BE STAR O AQUARII

Redazione

DETECTION OF WEAK MAGNETIC FIELDS IN TWO HGMN STARS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More