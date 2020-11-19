ACCOUNTANT (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), gio 19 novembre 2020

The accountant will be responsible for several accounting processes including payroll, accounts receivable, employee reimbursements, and accounts payable. The position will also support the HR Sr. Coordinator and audit requests relating to invoices and timesheets.

Position Responsibilities

Payroll and Benefits Management (20%)

Responsible for processing bi-weekly payroll in Payroll Network and ensuring accuracy and compliance with federal and organizational policies;

Tracks weekly timesheet submissions;

Primary point of contact with Payroll Network;

Responsible for the organization’s account/profile maintenance within Payroll Network;

Assists HR Sr. Coordinator with relevant correspondences with employees;

Conducts audits of benefit elections and payroll deductions;

Adds or modifies employee benefits as they relate to payroll deductions and updates employee direct deposit options.

Accounts Payable (50%)

Responsible for the accounts payable process from invoice capture to payment in MineralTree and TransferMate including processing invoices and the review of proper account codes and approvals;

Meets with the Executive Director on a weekly basis to review any expenses over $30,000;

Responsible for creating and tracking the monthly A/P tracker spreadsheet of all administrative consultants, program consultants, and external vendors;

Resolves any payment issues with banks/providers;

Collates W-9s and assists in the preparation of 1099s on an annual basis;

Monitors A/P aging report on a weekly basis to ensure bills are paid in a timely fashion and none are left outstanding;

Collects and tracks all program consultant contracts.

Accounts Receivable (20%)

Works with the Accounting/Finance Manager and Development/Grants Management team to initiate all billing invoices related to grants and contracts;

Builds and maintains the A/R tracker to ensure timely submission and payment of client invoices;

Assists with revenue recognition and deferred revenue calculations and schedules;

Monitors A/R aging report to ensure invoices are submitted and payments are received in a timely fashion.

Audit (10%)

Provides significant support to the annual organizational audit, focusing on payroll, accounts payable, and accounts receivable balances/entries.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field;

Demonstrated experience with accounting software and data entry;

Excellent and demonstrated analytical skills;

Great organization and collaboration skills, combined with flexibility and a positive attitude.

Position Details

This is a full-time position (40 hours/week) based in our Washington, D.C. office. We offer a competitive salary plus an excellent comprehensive benefits package including a 401(k) with generous employer contribution.

How to Apply

Please apply here. Applicants must include both a cover letter and resume.

