lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
ACCOUNTABILITY IN GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Accountability in Global Governance

Pluralist Accountability in Global Governance

Gisela Hirschmann

Reviews and Awards

“How can international organizations (IOs) be made to respect human rights? IOs are the bedrock of global human rights, but sometimes even protectors violate. In this wonderful study, Hirschmann argues that external third parties such as courts, NGOs, regional organizations are often more effective in holding IOs to account than states or IOs themselves, a development she coins pluralist accountability. Case studies of peace operations from Afghanistan to Kosovo, the EU Troika’s economic adjustment policies, and WHO-led vaccination and vaccine development reveal the conditions under which pluralist accountability can hold an IO’s feet to the fire. Essential reading for anyone concerned about global governance.” — Liesbet Hooghe, W.R. Kenan Distinguished Professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Robert Schuman Fellow, European University Institute

“When international organizations cause suffering who pays the costs? This book looks directly at this crucial question through legal, political, and normative lenses.ÂHirschmann deftly weaves a conceptual framework for IO accountability out of striking catalog of global governance failures. Everyone who hopes that international institutions will smooth a path to a more sustainable future needs to contend with her analysis of how to proceed when IOs make things worse instead of better. This is a crucial book for scholars, practitioners, and activists of global governance.” — Ian Hurd, Professor of Political Science, Northwestern University

“Anyone seeking accountability in global governance often confronts a paradox: those with the greatest leverage to hold international organizations to account may have the least interest in doing so. In this impressive new book, Gisela Hirschmann develops the concept of ‘pluralist accountability’, analysing the complex and sometimes messy way in which diverse actors try — and sometimes succeed — in holding international actors to their own human rights standards.” — Simon Chesterman, Dean, Faculty of Law, National University of Singapore, and Editor of The Oxford Handbook of United Nations Treaties

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/accountability-in-global-governance-9780198861249?cc=us&lang=en

