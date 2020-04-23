venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
ACCOMMODATION

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 23 aprile 2020

How to book accommodation during Graphene Week:

Book your hotel at the conference venue or at the hostel with the special Graphene Week fee, only via the Graphene Week 2019 registration form. Rooms are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

**Important Notice**

Due to the EU Presidency in Finland, hotels in Helsinki are extremely busy during Graphene Week, and the conference hotel is now fully booked.

We advise all attendees and delegates to book accommodation as soon as possible.

Delegates may view a list of alternative accommodation options at the bottom of this page.

Hotel Scandic Grand Marina

The Scandic Grand Marina is the official conference hotel for Graphene Week 2019 located at the Graphene Week venue (Marina Congress Center). This comfortable and refurbished hotel is by the sea in the idyllic Katajanokka district, right next to the Market Square and Helsinki city centre. 

Single room: EUR 186 /night
Twin room: EUR 206 /night

(Room rates include VAT, breakfast)

Eurohostel  

This cozy hostel is a 5 minute walk from the Marina Congress Center, the Graphene Week 2019 venue.

Single room: EUR 72,90/night

Twin room: EUR 88,40/night

(Room rates include VAT, breakfast, bed linen, towels, morning sauna and WiFi. Showers and bathrooms are shared with other guests).


Alternative Delegate Accommodation Options

Due to high demand the conference hotel is now fully booked. However,
Helsinki has excellent public transportation and the conference center
is easy to reach from venues throughout the city, so we suggest to
expand your accommodation search.

Below is a list of alternative hotels, located outside of Helsinki, in the neighbouring cities of Espoo
and Vantaa, but with good connections to Helsinki city centre:

By metro:

  • Original Sokos Hotel Tapiola Garden

  • Radisson Blu Espoo

By local train:

  • GLO Hotel Sello

  • Original Sokos Hotel Vantaa

  • Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport

  • GLO Hotel Airport


Fonte/Source: https://graphene-flagship.eu/grapheneweek/editions/GrapheneWeek2019/Pages/Accommodation.aspx

