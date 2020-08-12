mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SYSTEMIC LIQUIDITY

LIBIA, GLI USA ACCELERANO PER CESSATE IL FUOCO E SOLUZIONE NON MILITARE

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

NCSI RELEASES 48TH EDITION OF STATISTICAL YEARBOOK 2020

BONUS DEPUTATI: SISTO (FI), LEGGE SCRITTA CON I PIEDI, NO A CHI…

GIORNATA DELLA GIOVENTù ECUMENICA: SALUTE MENTALE E DISAGI CRESCENTI TRA I RAGAZZI

BOLIVIA, I VESCOVI: SI ASCOLTI LA VOCE DEL DIALOGO PER IL BENE…

LOURDES, OGGI AL VIA IL PELLEGRINAGGIO NAZIONALE FRANCESE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXVII N. 15 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

NUMBER OF SMES REGISTERED RISES BY 12% AT THE END OF JUNE…

Agenparl

ACCESS TO SKILLS AND EMPLOYMENT FOR THE YOUNG AND RESILIENT ECONOMIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 12 agosto 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
International Youth Day 2020 body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]

[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]

________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More