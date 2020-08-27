giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

SANTA MONICA DONNA DI PREGHIERA DA IMITARE

VIOLENZA DONNE: BOLDRINI (PD), REINTEGRO FERRARA SCONCERTANTE, INTERROGAZIONE AL GOVERNO

MORAGLIA: RISCOPRIRE LA VIRTù DELLA SPERANZA ANCHE CON PICCOLI GESTI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 554 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

MOLDOVA NATIONAL DAY

MOLDOVA NATIONAL DAY

MOLDOVA NATIONAL DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 27, 2020

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

Agenparl

ACCESS TO 5H-BENZO[A]CARBAZOL-6-OLS AND BENZO[6,7]CYCLOHEPTA[1,2-B]INDOL-6-OLS VIA RHODIUM-CATALYZED C-H ACTIVATION/CARBENOID INSERTION/ALDOL-TYPE CYCLIZATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

Org. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QO00820F, Research Article
Yumeng Yuan, Xiemin Guo, XiaoFeng Zhang, Buhong Li, Qiufeng Huang
The rhodium-catalyzed mono-ortho C-H activation/carbenoid insertion/aldol-type cyclization of 3-aldehyde-2-phenyl-1H-indoles with diazo compounds has been developed. This method provides a novel approach to 5H-benzo[a]carbazol-6-ols and benzo[6,7]cyclohepta[1,2-b]indol-6-ols with a broad range of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00820F

Post collegati

ACCESS TO 5H-BENZO[A]CARBAZOL-6-OLS AND BENZO[6,7]CYCLOHEPTA[1,2-B]INDOL-6-OLS VIA RHODIUM-CATALYZED C-H ACTIVATION/CARBENOID INSERTION/ALDOL-TYPE CYCLIZATION

Redazione

TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, JULY 2020

Redazione

SAVINGS BAROMETER, 2ND QUARTER 2020

Redazione

EXPORTS, IMPORTS AND NET TRADE BALANCE, JULY 2020, IN CURRENT PRICES

Redazione

FINANCIAL MARKET STATISTICS, JULY 2020

Redazione

EXPORTS AND IMPORTS OF GOODS, JANUARY–JUNE 2020, IN CURRENT PRICES AND IN CONSTANT PRICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More