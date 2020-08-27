ACCESS TO 5H-BENZO[A]CARBAZOL-6-OLS AND BENZO[6,7]CYCLOHEPTA[1,2-B]INDOL-6-OLS VIA RHODIUM-CATALYZED C-H ACTIVATION/CARBENOID INSERTION/ALDOL-TYPE CYCLIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

Org. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0QO00820F, Research Article

Yumeng Yuan, Xiemin Guo, XiaoFeng Zhang, Buhong Li, Qiufeng Huang

The rhodium-catalyzed mono-ortho C-H activation/carbenoid insertion/aldol-type cyclization of 3-aldehyde-2-phenyl-1H-indoles with diazo compounds has been developed. This method provides a novel approach to 5H-benzo[a]carbazol-6-ols and benzo[6,7]cyclohepta[1,2-b]indol-6-ols with a broad range of…

