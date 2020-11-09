lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Breaking News

USA, IL PRESIDENTE ELETTO DAI MEDIA MAINSTREAM BIDEN SVELA IL SUO CONSIGLIO…

USA, DECINE DI MIGLIAIA DI SCHEDE NON SIGILLATE SONO ARRIVATE NELLA CONTEA…

USA, GSA RISPONDE AL COMITATO DI BIDEN: «L’ACCERTAMENTO NON è STATO ANCORA…

MORE RAPID COVID-19 TESTS TO BE ROLLED OUT ACROSS ENGLAND

USA, IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP HA LICENZIATO IL SEGRETARIO ALLA DIFESA MARK ESPER

COVID, MARSILIO (ABRUZZO): ALTRE 5 REGIONI ZONE ARANCIONE

USA, L’IMPIEGATO ELETTORALE DI DETROIT SOSTIENE CHE I COLLEGHI HANNO ISTRUITO GLI…

“IMPRESE SOCIALI E TRANSIZIONE VERDE E GIUSTA”, SEMINARIO INTERATTIVO DOMANI MARTEDì 10…

USA, POWEL (TRUMP), I DEMOCRATICI HANNO PIANIFICATO L’OPERAZIONE DI FRODE

THE UNITED STATES PRESENTS ITS UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW NATIONAL REPORT

Agenparl

ACCELERATING RESEARCH: TEXAS A&M LAUNCHING GRACE SUPERCOMPUTER FOR UP TO 20X BOOST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SANTA CLARA (CALIFORNIA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Texas A&M University is turbocharging the research of its scientists and engineers with a new supercomputer powered by NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs.

The Grace supercomputer — named to honor programming pioneer Grace Hopper — handles almost 20 times the processing of its predecessor, Ada.

Texas A&M’s Grace supercomputing cluster comes as user demand at its High Performance Research Computing unit has doubled since 2016. It now has more than 2,600 researchers seeking to run workloads.

The Grace system promises to enhance A&M’s research capabilities and competitiveness. It will allow A&M researchers to keep pace with current trends across multiple fields enabled by advances in high performance computing.

Researchers at Texas A&M University will have access to the new system in December. Dell Technologies is the primary vendor for the Grace system.

Boosting Research

The new Grace architecture will enable researchers to make leaps with HPC in AI and data science. It also provides a foundation for a workforce in exascale computing, which processes a billion billion calculations per second.

The Grace system is set to support the university’s researchers in drug design, materials science, geosciences, fluid dynamics, biomedical applications, biophysics, genetics, quantum computing, population informatics and autonomous vehicles.

“The High Performance Research Computing lab has a mission to infuse computational and data analysis technologies into the research and creative activities of every academic discipline at Texas A&M,” said Honggao Liu, executive director of the facility.

Research at Texas A&M University in 2019 provided $952 million in revenue for the university known for its scholarship and scientific discovery support.

Petaflops Performance

Like its namesake Grace Hopper — whose work in the 1950s led to the COBOL programming language — the new Grace supercomputing cluster will be focused on fueling innovation and making groundbreaking discoveries.

The system boosts processing up to 6.2 petaflops. A one petaflops computer can handle one quadrillion floating point operations per second (flops).

In addition to the A100 GPUs, the Grace cluster is powered by single-precision NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA RTX 6000 GPUs in combination with more than 900 Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

The system is interconnected with NVIDIA Mellanox high-speed, low-latency HDR InfiniBand fabric, enabling smart in-network computing engines for accelerated computing. It also includes 5.12PB of usable high-performance DDN storage running the Lustre parallel file system.

0https://www.mellanox.com/files/doc-2020/wp-introducing-200g-hdr-infiniband-solutions.pdf’>https://www.mellanox.com/files/doc-2020/wp-introducing-200g-hdr-infiniband-solutions.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2020/11/09/texas-am-launching-grace-supercomputer/

Post collegati

COMMISSION WELCOMES AGREEMENT ON THE MODERNISATION OF EU EXPORT CONTROLS

Redazione

ACCELERATING RESEARCH: TEXAS A&M LAUNCHING GRACE SUPERCOMPUTER FOR UP TO 20X BOOST

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: HEALTHCARE FOR UK NATIONALS LIVING IN SLOVENIA

Redazione

YIN AND YANG: TWO SIGNALING MOLECULES CONTROL GROWTH AND BEHAVIOR IN BACTERIA

Redazione

TREES SET SIXTH-GRADERS UP FOR SUCCESS

Redazione

NEW STUDY DEFINES LIFE CYCLE OF A DESTRUCTIVE PLANT PATHOGEN 142 YEARS AFTER ITS DISCOVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More