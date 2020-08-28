venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Agenparl

ACCELERATED AGEING REACTIONS: TOWARDS SIMPLER, SOLVENT-FREE, LOW ENERGY CHEMISTRY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

We provide an overview of chemical transformations that proceed spontaneously, by mixing of initially solid reactants, and are accelerated and/or directed through gentle stimuli in the form of mild heating, exposure to diverse gas or vapour environments, brief mechanical milling, and/or the presence of catalysts. This broad overview illustrates how such accelerated ageing (AA) reactions could provide a route to develop operationally simple, as well as safe, inexpensive and materials- and energy-efficient processes for the environmentally-friendly synthesis of diverse organic and metal-organic materials and molecules.

