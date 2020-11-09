lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
ACB VIRTUAL SEMINAR SERIES: DR. ARMEN PARSYAN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Event Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Join the Department of Anatomy & Cell Biology for Dr. Armen Parsyan’s presentation “Translational Research Platforms and Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer”

SEMINAR DETAILS

Speaker: Armen Parsyan, MD, PhD, DSc, MPH, FRCSC, Assistant Professor, Departments of Surgery and Oncology, Western University
Title:  “Translational Research Platforms and Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer”
Host: Dr. Alison Allan

This event will be held virtually using Zoom
Link: https://westernuniversity.zoom.us/j/
Password: ACBSEM

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/anatomy-cell-biology/acb-vi.html

