ACB VIRTUAL SEMINAR SERIES: DR. ARMEN PARSYAN

Event Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Join the Department of Anatomy & Cell Biology for Dr. Armen Parsyan’s presentation “Translational Research Platforms and Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer”
SEMINAR DETAILS
Speaker: Armen Parsyan, MD, PhD, DSc, MPH, FRCSC, Assistant Professor, Departments of Surgery and Oncology, Western University
Title: “Translational Research Platforms and Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer”
Host: Dr. Alison Allan
This event will be held virtually using Zoom
Link: https://westernuniversity.zoom.us/j/
Password: ACBSEM
