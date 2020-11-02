ACA’S EXPANSION OF MEDICAID IMPROVED MATERNAL HEALTH

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 02 novembre 2020 (New York University) The period of time before pregnancy is critically important for the health of a woman and her infant, yet not all women have access to health insurance during this time. New research finds that the expansion of Medicaid for many states under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) had a positive impact on a variety of indicators of maternal health prior to conception.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/nyu-aeo110120.php