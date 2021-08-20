(AGENPARL) – ven 20 agosto 2021 VOTE for our SXSW Panels!

August 2021

Support the Academy at SXSW 2022

Support the Academy in reaching new audiences with late-breaking news in science and discovery. We’ve put together three panels for the South by Southwest conference early next year and we need your vote to get on stage in Austin!

Log in to the SXSW “PanelPicker” and make your voice heard. Vote for each of our three exciting panel discussions today.

– The New York Academy of Sciences will share with SXSW audiences a “readiness exercise” to illustrate how the Academy and IBM plan on mobilizing experts and resources to tackle fast-developing global crises. Nicholas Dirks, President of the Academy, and Dario Gill, Director of IBM Research, will present plans for the International Science Reserve.

– Explore new evidence that psychedelics can promote health and well-being, from the perspectives of science, clinical therapy, and business. Prominent experts will discuss ways these drugs might be used to treat depression, anxiety, trauma, and addiction, as well as to promote wellness in individuals. World-renowned researchers John Krystal and Roland Griffiths will be joined by Rosalind Watts, a leader in an important psilocybin trial at Imperial College and now with the Synthesis Institute, and Tim Ferriss, author and early-stage technology investor.

– Our panel discussion will skip the physics and delve instead into complex questions of ethics. Might we use tools like CRISPR to bioengineer astronauts for better protection against cosmic rays? And, should we find any, how might we protect life on the Red Planet? Vote to hear from Kennda Lynch, of the Lunar and Planetary Institute; Christopher Mason, of Weill Cornell Medicine; and Lucianne Walkowicz, of the Alder Planetarium. The program will be moderated by the Academy’s Brooke Grindlinger.

Support Science for the Public Good

The Academy is taking on a dynamic new commission in fall 2021 – the International Science Reserve (ISR) Study Project. This extraordinary initiative in partnership with IBM will bring together limited and specialized resources from across the globe – from public bodies and industry, academia, and individuals – to build collaborative solutions to complex urgent global challenges such as the current pandemic. Your contributions enable the Academy to spearhead valuable programs like this for the public good. [Support the Academy Today!](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=694c6e9fab&e=28d77a0062)

