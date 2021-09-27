(AGENPARL) – lun 27 settembre 2021 [View this email in your browser](https://mailchi.mp/nyas/enews_2021-september?e=28d77a0062)

https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0ff096029b&e=28d77a0062

September 2021

Celebrating our Members

Click below for more information on Katerina’s program session.

[More info](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=44f04d5c97&e=28d77a0062)

Upcoming Virtual Scientific Events

October 4

[Emerging Research & Trial Strategies for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=2c79e2c424&e=28d77a0062)

October 12

[Pulmonary Hypertension: Beyond Vasodilators](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=5e3fbbfd5f&e=28d77a0062)

October 18

[Genome Integrity Discussion Group October 2021](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=4be164c505&e=28d77a0062)

October 26

[Innovating for a Better Future: 9 Young Scientists Transforming Our World](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=afbf0c7f35&e=28d77a0062)

Free public access, join us in person if you’re in the London area!

November 9

[Covalent Modification: Chemical Biology and Therapeutic Applications](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=ea16dfb2ca&e=28d77a0062)

November 16 – 17

December 3

[Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2021](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=5eb907d51d&e=28d77a0062)

Abstracts due October 15th

December 7 – 8

Abstracts due October 1st

Abstract Deadlines

– 10/01 – [Targeted Protein Degradation: From Drug Discovery to the Clinic](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3a9e40e3eb&e=28d77a0062)

– 10/14 – [Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics: Alternatives to Amyloid 2021](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=67798e8946&e=28d77a0062)

– 03/08 – [Advances in Pain](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0bd4df0f26&e=28d77a0062)

Career Development Events and Courses

October 4 – November 16

October 13

[Career Paths: Academic Workforce Development](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=43cff06151&e=28d77a0062)

November 10

[Transition to Research Independence: Funding and Grantsmanship](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=882f177830&e=28d77a0062)

December 9

[Career Paths: Medical Science Liaison](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=b744cb9016&e=28d77a0062)

Asynchronous Course

[Online Course: Cybersecurity and Healthcare Sector](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=41f16b3ed0&e=28d77a0062)

New Opportunity!

[EnCorps STEM Teaching Fellowship](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0821e5ada6&e=28d77a0062): Final applications due November 12th

Considering a career in K-12 education? Schools in NYC are currently looking for professionals with STEM backgrounds to inspire and guide students. The EnCorps program provides scientists with the opportunity to Guest Teach in an NYC middle or high school for a semester, as well as support in navigating the pathways to becoming a certified educator.

= Webinar = Livestream = Free for Members

New Publications

Press Release:

[Announcing the 2021 Blavatnik Regional Awards Winners and Finalists](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=17f0bc7744&e=28d77a0062)

Honoring outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the [Blavatnik Family Foundation](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3517d23a6a&e=28d77a0062) and the [New York Academy of Sciences](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=ace9d3e283&e=28d77a0062) announced the three Winners and six Finalists of the 2021 [Blavatnik Regional Awards for Young Scientists](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=eab45a8ade&e=28d77a0062).

Article:

[I am a Postdoc Scientist and I am a Parent](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=dc547a4dcb&e=28d77a0062)

eBriefing:

[Pursuing a Career in Clinical Research and Management](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=ef23696e72&e=28d77a0062)

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of attention to clinical trials and management. Our recent eBriefing examines the life of a pharmaceutical drug when it leaves the research laboratory, regulations, clinical trial design, and the importance of an in-depth understanding of disease and drug mechanisms. Dana Cullen, PhD and Eric Gold, PhD shared their career paths after graduate study and detailed how their graduate school experiences, including networking, helped them transition to clinical research.

eBriefing:

[New Developments in Human Healthspan and Longevity](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=5848c7828c&e=28d77a0062)

While it’s irrefutable that we cannot avoid aging, it’s no longer within the realm of science fiction for us to temper and even reverse the aging process. This eBriefing reviews information from geroscience experts spanning various disciplines, including genetics, endocrinology, gerontology, clinical psychology, and more. The findings include data on targeting the key hallmarks of aging, developing biomarkers for geriatric therapies, and translating findings that extend healthspan and lifespan to the clinic.

eBriefing:

[Understanding the Neurobiology of Mental Illness](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=20f6c01420&e=28d77a0062)

This eBriefing reviews the latest findings on how genetics, neuroimmunology, brain imaging, computational psychiatry, and behavior regulation contribute to understanding schizophrenia, major depression, and other diseases. Also reviewed: computational approaches can help reframe the diagnosis of mental illnesses and bring a more forward-looking perspective to the search for new treatments.

[Read More](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=ae3142e29b&e=28d77a0062)

Support Science for the Public Good

The mission of the New York Academy of Sciences is to drive innovative solutions to society’s challenges by advancing scientific research, education and policy. You can help the Academy in our role to promote science for the public good by [making a gift today](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=79875d8333&e=28d77a0062).

[Support NYAS](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=c287c0095b&e=28d77a0062)

🔊 Listen to this