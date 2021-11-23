(AGENPARL) – mar 23 novembre 2021 https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=b3ac522927&e=28d77a0062

Join the Annual Member Meeting

Academy Members are invited to join our [203rd Annual Meeting](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=8a00c6c2b7&e=28d77a0062) on Tuesday, November 30th. Each year, we invite our scientific community to come together look forward to the future of science.

Alongside Academy President and CEO, Nicholas Dirks, we will be joined by Dr. Alondra Nelson, the inaugural Deputy Director for Science and Society in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where we will explore the impact of the Biden-Harris administration’s renewed investment in STEM, including its impact on international scientific collaboration, building public trust in science, and on health equity and environmental justice initiatives. Academy Members can register for the program [here](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0e8aa039ce&e=28d77a0062).

This event is free for Academy Members and requires in-advance registration. If your Membership has lapsed or you are not an Academy Member, you can join [here](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=fd5a27ab9a&e=28d77a0062).

New Publications

News:

[The Blavatnik Awards in the UK Celebrates Fourth Ceremony in London](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=95977e84e8&e=28d77a0062)

The [Blavatnik Family Foundation](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=8e9478e46a&e=28d77a0062) and the New York Academy of Sciences celebrated the [nine honorees](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=35c4bc051b&e=28d77a0062) of 2021 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in the United Kingdom at an awards ceremony and gala dinner on October 25, 2021. For the second time, the ceremony was held at the spectacular Banqueting House in Whitehall, London.

Annals:

[Special Issue: Annals Reports](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3fa30c8ffa&e=28d77a0062)

Includes commentary, reviews, and original articles. Members receive free unlimited access to Annals. Login to your account or join the Academy to begin exploring topics.

Annals:

[Special Issue:](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3350aafc90&e=28d77a0062)[The Power of Wonder](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3c209f2b1a&e=28d77a0062)

Includes commentary and perspectives. Members receive free unlimited access to Annals. Login to your account or join the Academy to begin exploring topics.

Support Science for the Public Good

The mission of the New York Academy of Sciences is to drive innovative solutions to society’s challenges by advancing scientific research, education and policy. You can help the Academy in our role to promote science for the public good by [making a gift today](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=68d57164fe&e=28d77a0062).

