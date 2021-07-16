(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 Stream the Blavatnik Symposium LIVE

July 2021

Learn about the research of five young scientists who are working at the leading edge of their fields. Join us for a virtual symposium that will be live-streamed, 8:30 AM to 12:45 PM EST, on Monday, August 2, for talks about the secret life of bats and the choreography of protein assembly in cells. It's an interdisciplinary event, with talks also on the connection between certain stretches of RNA and disease, on self-assembling nanoparticles, and novel ways to create light and X-rays. The speakers are all 2020 and 2021 Laureates of the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel.

Podcast: [The Intersection of Conflicts of Interest and Healthcare](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=f0c9ca47bb&e=28d77a0062)

How do we balance this pervasive susceptibility to conflicts with the best health interest of the population? In this podcast you will hear from healthcare, government, bioethics, research, industry, media, and other experts on how conflicts of interest — both purposeful and unintentional — make their way into doctor’s offices, research, publishing, and more.

Open Access Review: [Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=3cd00001a5&e=28d77a0062)

With limited drug development in the antibacterial space, combination therapy has emerged as a promising strategy to combat #multidrug-resistant bacteria

Academy’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Brooke Grindlinger interviewed leading astrophysicist and 14th Director of the United States National Science Foundation (NSF), Dr. France Córdova. This eBriefing explores her important contributions to the areas of observational and experimental astrophysics, multi-spectral research on x-ray and gamma ray sources and space-borne instrumentation.

eBriefing: [STEM Supreme, B](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=5e89655c27&e=28d77a0062)[arbara Liskov](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=1d89cc5166&e=28d77a0062)

Catch up on our interview with pioneering computer scientist and MIT professor, Dr. Barbara H. Liskov. Every modern computer programming language has ideas in it that can be traced back to programming languages CLU and Argus, designed by Liskov. This eBriefing dives into her incredible work!

Axios: [Guarding against the next pandemic with a Linkedin for science](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=fbed14b399&e=28d77a0062)

Aspen Ideas Festival: [Accelerating Discovery](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=969d70c8fa&e=28d77a0062)

The IMPACT Fellowship Program with NPA. This National Postdoctoral Association program increases access to opportunities for marginalized early-career research trainees to build skills, better understand their strengths and develop new networks. IMPACT provides participants with access to personal and career resources with a cohort of peers to strategically build upon their existing skills and advance in their careers in the direction they choose.

The Tri-Institutional PhD Program in Chemical Biology is hosting their annual Chemical Biology Symposium on August 31st. Keynote Speakers: Professor Kate S. Carroll, The Scripps Research Institute, Professor Bil Clemons, California Institute of Technology, Professor Shuibing Chen, Weill Cornell Medicine, Professor Stuart Schreiber, Broad Institute and Harvard University.

1. Recruitment is ongoing for [The Junior Academy](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=be84f616ae&e=28d77a0062) and [1000 Girls, 1000 Futures](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0aa5cd3076&e=28d77a0062). These opportunities put high school students on the path to careers in science and engineering. Both programs are free of charge; they take place on Launchpad, the Academy’s virtual learning platform, which allows students from around the world to collaborate with one another. [Students can learn more here; apply by July 31](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0718f88b0a&e=28d77a0062).

2. Mentors are needed for the Junior Academy and 1000 Girls, 1000 Futures programs. We’re seeking grad students, postdocs and STEM professionals to lend their time, guidance, and inspiration to the participants in our 2021-22 programs. Make a lasting impact on the career trajectory of high school students! [Learn more about this rewarding opportunity here](https://nyas.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=cce5d9495ba8e5717fdab6ede&id=0fa5229c7b&e=28d77a0062).

The Academy is proud that our own Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brooke Grindlinger was recently honored as one of Crain's New York Business Magazine's "2021 Notables in Nonprofit and Philanthropy".

