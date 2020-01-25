(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), sab 25 gennaio 2020 The National Academies established the Climate Communications Initiative (CCI) last year to enable their extensive work on climate science, impacts, and response options to inform decision-makers and the public more effectively. A new strategic plan, which will guide the CCI’s efforts going forward, has been developed by an external advisory committee, in cooperation with an Academies staff team. The advisory committee — composed of experts in climate science, public and environmental health, science education, communication research and practice, brand strategy, industry, policy, and decision making — will provide ongoing advice as the Academies implement the plan.

Fonte/Source: http://sites.nationalacademies.org/sites/climate/SITES_191032