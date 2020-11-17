ABUNDANCE OF PREY SPECIES IS KEY TO BIRD DIVERSITY IN CITIES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Forschungsverbund Berlin) A team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) and the Technische Universität Berlin (TUB) collaborated to analyse breeding bird data from the Senate of Berlin gathered by citizen scientists. They found that the abundance of invertebrates such as insects or spiders as prey is a key factor affecting bird diversity in the city. The more prey is available, the more diverse the urban bird communities are.

