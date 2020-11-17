martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
Breaking News

ZAMAGNI: “RISCOPRIRE L’ECONOMIA CIVILE FONDATA DAI FRANCESCANI”

GIORNATA NAZIONALE PER I DIRITTI DELL’INFANZIA E L’ADOLESCENZA 2020

TRA CAMERUN E NIGERIA IL DRAMMA DI UNA LUNGA GUERRA

LEGGE DI BILANCIO. PD, CHE FINE HA FATTO ISTITUTO INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE DI…

STRADA PARCHI, PEZZOPANE (PD): CONCLUSA PULITURA TRAFORO GRAN SASSO IN ANTICIPO. SPLENDIDA…

​​​​​MES. DELRIO: RINUNCIANDO, PER RISORSE A SANITà PAGHEREMO DI PIù

MES: DE LUCA (PD), IRRAGIONEVOLE NO A PRIORI. DISCUTA IL PARLAMENTO

COVID, SALVINI: PD E 5STELLE RITARDANO GLI AIUTI ECONOMICI PUR DI CANCELLARE…

MOZAMBICO, VESCOVI: APPELLO ALLA PACE E IL PENSIERO ALLE VITTIME DEL COVID

USA, BIDEN NOMINA RICHARD STENGEL «ANTI-FREE SPEECH» PER IL TRANSITION TEAM MEDIA…

Agenparl

ABUNDANCE OF PREY SPECIES IS KEY TO BIRD DIVERSITY IN CITIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Forschungsverbund Berlin) A team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) and the Technische Universität Berlin (TUB) collaborated to analyse breeding bird data from the Senate of Berlin gathered by citizen scientists. They found that the abundance of invertebrates such as insects or spiders as prey is a key factor affecting bird diversity in the city. The more prey is available, the more diverse the urban bird communities are.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/fb-aop111720.php

Post collegati

ENGINEERED C. GLUTAMICUM STRAIN CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HIGH-LEVEL GLUTARIC ACID FROM GLUCOSE

Redazione

SPINY DOGFISH EAT ATLANTIC COD: DNA MAY PROVIDE SOME ANSWERS

Redazione

ONE STEP FOR FIBROSIS, ONE GIANT LEAP FOR SCLERODERMA

Redazione

EXTREMELY RARE PARASITIC CRUSTACEAN DISCOVERED IN MUSEUM SHARK COLLECTION

Redazione

PROMISING RESULTS FROM IN VITRO COMBINATION THERAPY AGAINST COVID-19

Redazione

KILLING CANCER NATURALLY: NEW PROCESS TO PRODUCE COMPOUNDS WITH ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More