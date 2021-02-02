ABOVE ALL, BE KIND: NSWCDD CONTRACTS SPECIALIST REFLECTS ON CAREER AHEAD OF RETIREMENT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 02 febbraio 2021

DAHLGREN, Va. – When you think about your legacy, what do you hope you are remembered for? The late Ronald Reagan once said, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”

Thirty-two years ago when Karen Lenox first started work in the Contracts Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), she had no idea what was in store for her. “I never wanted to come to Dahlgren,” Lenox admitted.

Lenox’s family moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia when she was still in elementary school. Her father first worked at NSWCDD and spent some time working with the contracts division. After graduating from Virginia Tech, Lenox took a job working with the United States Air Force at Langley Air Force Base. Lenox completed two assignments with the Air Force before taking a job at NSWCDD.

“I consider myself to be a contracts specialist. As a specialist, I’m responsible for working with the technical department to place a contract, usually for services,” said Lenox. “Once I’ve done that, I administer the contract. You get familiar with costing out proposals, understanding requirements according to regulation, and the legal side of things.”

As she learned the field, Lenox made a name for herself through both her exceptional kindness to others and growing knowledge in the division.

“Karen has extensive knowledge of both contracting in general and at Dahlgren specifically, as well as Dahlgren processes. She has touched so many people in our division and so many people look up to her for advice because of her knowledge,” said Melisha ‘Missy’ Proctor, NSWCDD Acquisition Oversight and Support Division head. “I know I have relied on her heavily. She has a wealth of knowledge. She is the one you go to if you have a problem. She’ll help you figure it out. I don’t think anyone can replace Karen. We are definitely going to be hurting as a result of her retirement.”

Before taking over as Acquisition Oversight and Support Division head, Proctor and Lenox worked together reviewing contracts. As the Senior Contracts Specialist, Lenox took the helm of the division’s review board.

“Karen is able to work with a variety of personalities and communicate at various levels from the most junior employees to the most senior employees. I think that’s something that she’s achieved or acquired over the years since she’s been here,” said Proctor.

Lenox says that her approach to work changed about six years ago when she lost her husband unexpectedly.

“That’s had the biggest impact on my life, especially in the way I think about things. It’s changed the way I looked at myself over the years. I used to get really upset about work. It would frustrate and aggravate me,” Lenox explained. “After that, it just didn’t bother me anymore. I just accepted that some things were just the way they were. I just do the best I can. When I look back over the workload I’ve had over the years, I always think back to when the war in Iraq got started up. I was supporting a couple of programs that directly supported the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was trying to move heaven and earth to make things happen the best I could when they had a requirement. I had a brother that went overseas. I would like to think I was at least helpful when it was really important.”

Lenox’s goal of helping is one of the things that Proctor says she will miss the most once Lenox retires.

“Karen has this great ability to train and work with a variety of individuals. She has the patience of a saint. She’s so calm and is a phenomenal person.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenox did not receive not receiving the typical retirement party ahead of her retirement at the end of January 2021.

“I used to think about what I would say if I had a retirement party, which isn’t possible in today’s day and age, but things used to be a lot different here,” said Lenox. “My advice to all those starting their careers is that you’re going to spend a lot of time at work, so try to get to know the people you’re going to be working with.”

As she enters a new stage of life, Lenox says she is looking forward to retirement as a “phase of discovery.” One of those discoveries is her love of woodworking and camping.

“I bought a teardrop camper last year. I’m hoping to take this time and figure out what I should do next,” said Lenox. “When I look back over things and think about what I could have done better, I just hope I’m remembered as a friendly person who took the time to help someone when I could.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Media/News/SavedNewsModule/Article/2489437/above-all-be-kind-nswcdd-contracts-specialist-reflects-on-career-ahead-of-retir/