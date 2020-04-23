ABOUT GRAPHENE WEEK

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, gio 23 aprile 2020





The Annual Gathering for Graphene Technology Experts

Launched in 2006, Graphene Week is the Graphene Flagship’s annual gathering for international leading experts on graphene and two-dimensional materials. Having grown into Europe’s leading graphene conference, Graphene Week presents the latest scientific results, outstanding networking activities and innovative exhibition opportunities.

Since the first Graphene Week, the conference has been staged in various locations across Europe, and has continued to expand with every edition. Graphene Week 2018 will host over 600 delegates in San Sebastian, Spain.