(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 giugno 2020

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution

About 111.02 LMT food grains lifted through 3965 rail rakes during lockdown



Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package States/UTs lifted 4.42 LMT food grains and 15,413 MT grams for distribution Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package States/UTs lifted 4.42 LMT food grains and 15,413 MT grams for distribution 105.10 LMT food grains and 4.71 LMT Pulses lifted by States/UTs under PMGKAY



Posted On:

07 JUN 2020 7:02PM by PIB Delhi

Food grain distribution:

Since the lockdown was announced on March 24, 2020 about 111.02 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 3965 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 234.51 LMT has been transported. 15,500 MT grains was transported through 13 ships. Total 11.30 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States. Under the NFSA and PMGKAY, for next 3 months total 11.5 LMT food grain is required in NE States.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers:

(AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package)

Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, Government of India has decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to about 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards. 5 Kg of food grain per person is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 4.42 LMT of food grains and distributed 10,131 MT of food grains to 20.26 lakh beneficiaries. The Government of India also approved 39,000 MT pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards will be given 1 kg of gram/dal per family for the month of May and June for free. This allocation of gram/dal is being done according to the need of the states.

Around 28,306 MT gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 15,413 MT gram has been lifted by various States and UTs. 631 MT gram has been distributed by the states and UTs. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana:

Food grain (Rice/Wheat)

Under the PMGKAY, for the 3 months April-June a total of 104.4 LMT rice and 15.6 LMT wheat is required of which 91.40 LMT rice and 13.70 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs. A total of 105.10 LMT food grains has been lifted. For the month of April 36.98 LMT (92.45 %), for the month of May 34.93 LMT (87.33%) and for the month of June 6.99 LMT (17.47) has been distributed. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 46,000 crores under this scheme. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs.

Pulses

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 LMT. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme. So far, 4.71 LMT Pulses have reached the States/UTs, while 2.67 LMT pulses has been distributed.

Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) :

Under the OMSS, the rates of Rice is fixed at Rs.22/kg and Wheat at Rs.21/kg. FCI has sold 5.46 LMT wheat and 8.38 LMT rice through OMSS during the lockdown period.

Food grain Procurement:

As on 06.06.2020, total 371.31 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 720.85 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

Total food grain & pulses stock available:

As per the Food Corporation of India report dated 06.06.2020, FCI currently has 269.79 LMT rice and 537.46 LMT wheat. Hence, a total of 807.25 LMT food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the Godown). About 55 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

Besides, a total of 13.01 LMT pulses (Toor-6.07 LMT, Moong-1.62 LMT, Urad-2.42 LMT, Bengal Gram-2.42 LMT and Masur-0.47 LMT) is available in the buffer stock as on 4 June 2020.

End-to-End Computerization

Total 90% FPS automation has been done through e-PoS,while in total 20 states/UTs, it has been done100%.

Aadhar seeding of 90% ration cards have been achieved, while in 11 states/UTs, it has been done 100% .

One Nation One Ration Card:

As on 01 June 2020, the One Nation One Card scheme is enabled in 20 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura. In August 2020 three more States namely – Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Manipur will also be added to the One Nation One Ration Card scheme. By 31st March 2021 remaining 13 States will be added to One Nation One Ration Card scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India.

The details of the remaining 13 States/UTs are-

S.No State % of ePoS Aadhar Seeding of Ration Cards (%) 1 Ladakh 100% 91% 2 Tamil Nadu 100% 100% 3 Lakshadweep 100% 100% 4 Jammu and Kashmir 99% 100% 5 Chhattisgarh 97% 98% 6 Andaman and Nicobar 96% 98% 7 West Bengal 96% 80% 8 Arunachal Pradesh 1% 57% 9 Delhi 0% 100% 10 Meghalaya 0% 1% 11 Assam 0% 0% 12 Puducherry 0% 100%(DBT) 13 Chandīgarh 0% 99%(DBT)

EC Act:

The Department of Consumer Affairs has notified face masks and sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act in view of their increased demand due to COVID-19. Prices of masks, sanitizers and ingredients used in their manufacturing have also been capped.

States have been given guidelines to ensure there is no obstruction in supply-chain management due to lockdown and check prices of all essential items. The Centre has delegated all powers to the State Governments to take decisions under the EC Act.

****

APS/PK/MS

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 7

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1630075