ABC AND DISNEY PARKS FEATURE NOSTALGIC PERFORMANCES IN SPECIAL 5TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF ‘THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION’

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 20 novembre 2020

Just when we need it most, Disney kicks off the holidays with a special treat! The fifth anniversary edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airs Thanksgiving night at 9/8c on ABC!





Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s “grown-ish”) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances from the past five years and new heartwarming family moments. You’ll also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.

In addition to magical holiday moments, viewers will also get a sneak preview of Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature-film “Soul,” before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” introduces a middles-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living.

Musical performances include:

Emmy® Award-winning hosts Derek Hough and Julianne Hough sing and dance through a medley of holiday classics in a fantastical new show open

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara gives a festive spin on a “ Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017)

(2017) Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath The Tree” (2016)

(2016) Global superstar Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017)

(2017) Grammy® Award-nominated OneRepublic perform a rocking rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016)

(2016) GRAMMY® Award-winner Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldridge share a sweet rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” (2018)

(2018) Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019)

(2019) TONY® Award-winning actress Idina Menzel joins fellow “Frozen” star Kristen Bell for a chilling performance of “When We’re Together” from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017)

from “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017) Boyz II Men take on “Let It Snow” alongside ‘December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016)

alongside ‘December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016) World renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a rendition of “White Christmas” (2018)

(2018) GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here (2018)

(2018) Global superstar Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2018)

(2018) Following the release of his new album “Christmas in the Islands,” multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning global reggae/dancehall & pop music icon Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019)

