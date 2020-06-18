giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Agenparl

ABATTOIR DOORS TO REOPEN CREATING JOBS IN LONGREACH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

A plan to revitalise the abattoir on the site of the former Longreach Pastoral College is going forward in a move that will bring skills and employment back to the area.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said last year businesses, organisations and individuals had been invited to make submissions on the future use of the Queensland Agricultural Training College facilities in Longreach.

“Since then, the QATC Transition Project Management Office (PMO) has been assessing a range of proposals on how to best repurpose facilities with commercially sustainable future uses for college assets,” Mr Furner said.

“Longreach locals the Marks family, has submitted a plan to recommission the abattoir facilities on the campus area for incorporation into their local business.

“They run Savages Butchery in town and this new venture will complement that operation.”

Mr Furner said the immediate plans are to process local cattle and sheep, which will help to keep prices down for local customers, while giving local producers the option of sending stock to be processed.

“The Marks are hoping to expand the operation in the future to process goats as well as pigs, and take on more staff,” he said.

“Bringing a valuable local asset back into use like this is just the kind of projects we want to see arise out of this process. It supports local business and local jobs.

“The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has entered into a two year agreement with the Marks to occupy and develop the site with its abattoir facilities and holding yards. All the required licences through Safe Food Production Queensland are already in place.”

ENDS

Media contact:          Ron Goodman            0427 781 920

 

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/18/abattoir-doors-to-reopen-creating-jobs-in-longreach

