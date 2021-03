(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 marzo 2021 From February 19th through the 28th, Texas coastal waters were closed to crabbing with wire mesh crab traps to facilitate the 3rd Annual Statewide Volunteer Crab Trap Cleanup. This closure allowed for the legal removal on February 25, of any crab traps which remained in the water.





Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News/NewsSearch/Article/2528170/abandoned-crab-traps-removed-from-wallisville-lake/