AB INITIO THEORY STUDY OF LASER COOLING OF BARIUM MONOHALIDES

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,20778-20783
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02211J, Paper
Rong Yang, Bin Tang, XiangYu Han
The feasibility of laser cooling barium monohalides BaX (X = F, Cl, Br, I) is investigated using ab initio methods with the inclusion of spin–orbit coupling (SOC) effects.
