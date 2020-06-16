martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
A ZINC2+-DPBT FRAMEWORK: LUMINESCENCE SENSING OF CU2+, AG+, MNO4− AND CR(VI) (CR2O72− AND CRO42−) IONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01535K, Paper
Yan Cao, Yan Zhang, Liang-wei Gu, Xing-mei Qin, Hai-Ye Li, He-Dong Bian, Fu-Ping Huang
We report here a zinc2+-dpbt MOF with luminescence sensing properties for the detection of Cu2+, Ag+, MnO4 and Cr(VI) (Cr2O72−, CrO42−) ions.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/TsEP2lc63No/D0NJ01535K

