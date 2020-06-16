A ZINC2+-DPBT FRAMEWORK: LUMINESCENCE SENSING OF CU2+, AG+, MNO4− AND CR(VI) (CR2O72− AND CRO42−) IONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01535K, Paper

Yan Cao, Yan Zhang, Liang-wei Gu, Xing-mei Qin, Hai-Ye Li, He-Dong Bian, Fu-Ping Huang

We report here a zinc 2+ -dpbt MOF with luminescence sensing properties for the detection of Cu 2+ , Ag + , MnO 4 − and Cr( VI ) (Cr 2 O 7 2− , CrO 4 2− ) ions.

