mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
Agenparl

A ZINC ION YARN BATTERY WITH HIGH CAPACITY AND FIRE RETARDANCY BASED ON SIO2 NANOPARTICLES DOPED IONOGEL ELECTROLYTE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 22 luglio 2020

Ionogel electrolytes have proposed to be an excellent substitute for liquid electrolytes due to their superior portability, flexibility and safety without any leakage which may lead to the failure of batteries. Given by these natural characteristics, ionogels can provide batteries with good flexibility and wearability. However, the instability in different extreme working conditions and low ionic conductivity limited the further application of ionogels. In this research, an ionogel electrolyte is synthesized by polymerizing 1-vinyl-3-ethylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Veim][DCA]) and N, N-methylenebisacrylamide (NNMBA) in zinc acetate (Zn(CH3COO)2) and manganese sulfate (MnSO4) dissolved 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]). The fire retardability of the ionogel electrolyte was improved by adding SiO2 nanoparticles into the electrolyte. The ionogel electrolyte with 40 wt% silicon dioxide (SiO2) nanoparticles possesses a high ionic conductivity of 0.013 S cm-1 and the zinc//manganese dioxide (Zn//MnO2) battery based on the ionogel electrolyte is able to deliver high specific capacity of 277 mAh g-1 and high energy density of 283 Wh kg-1. Moreover, the SiO2 nanoparticles contained in ionogel endow the battery good fire retardability. Put together, the yarn battery successfully meets the requirements of modern flexible and wearable electronics.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/X9yrZ9I_VFc/D0SM00996B

