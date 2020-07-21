A WATER-STABLE LANTHANIDE METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE FLUORESCENT SENSOR FOR NITRITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020
Inorg. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QI00780C, Research Article
Hui Min, Zongsu Han, Mengmeng Wang, Yongjie Li, Tianze Zhou, Wei Shi, Peng Cheng
With solvothermal method, a novel water-stable Tb-based metal-organic framework (Tb-MOF), namely {[Tb(CA)(OA)0.5(H2O)2]·H2O}n (H2CA = chelidonic acid; H2OA = oxalic acid), was synthesized. Tb-MOF was studied for highly sensitive detection of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00780C