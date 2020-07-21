martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

REOPENING CITIES AFTER COVID-19

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE UNITED KINGDOME TO DISCUSS TRANSATLANTIC PARTNERSHIP ON…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 21, 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE UNITED KINGDOME TO DISCUSS TRANSATLANTIC PARTNERSHIP ON…

VERTICE UE, BRACCIO DI FERRO TRA CONTE E RUTTE, ULTERIORE PAUSA DEL…

ZIMBABWE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

ZAMBIA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS

POLISH DPA FINES NON-PUBLIC NURSERY AND PRE-SCHOOL: LACK OF COOPERATION WITH THE…

POLISH DPA FINES SURVEYOR GENERAL OF POLAND: FULL INSPECTION MUST BE CARRIED…

TERRORIST ATTACK NEAR AZAZ, SYRIA

Agenparl

A WATER-STABLE LANTHANIDE METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE FLUORESCENT SENSOR FOR NITRITE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0QI00780C, Research Article
Hui Min, Zongsu Han, Mengmeng Wang, Yongjie Li, Tianze Zhou, Wei Shi, Peng Cheng
With solvothermal method, a novel water-stable Tb-based metal-organic framework (Tb-MOF), namely {[Tb(CA)(OA)0.5(H2O)2]·H2O}n (H2CA = chelidonic acid; H2OA = oxalic acid), was synthesized. Tb-MOF was studied for highly sensitive detection of…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00780C

Post collegati

A WATER-STABLE LANTHANIDE METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK AS HIGHLY SENSITIVE FLUORESCENT SENSOR FOR NITRITE

Redazione

CON EDISON ENERGY CONSERVATION REQUEST

Redazione

COMMUNITIES TURN TO LIBRARIES DURING LOCKDOWN

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: NOTARIAL AND DOCUMENTARY SERVICES GUIDE FOR CHINA

Redazione

KAAGAPAY SA PAG-AARAL NG ISKOLAR NG BAYAN

Redazione

COPPER, ZINC, AND MANGANESE NIOBATES (CUNB2O6, ZNNB2O6, AND MNNB2O6): STRUCTURAL CHARACTERISTICS, LI+ STORAGE PROPERTIES, AND WORKING MECHANISMS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More