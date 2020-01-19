19 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

GOVERNMENT GIVES POLICE NEW POWERS TO PROTECT VICTIMS OF STALKING

LIBIA, DI MAIO IN PARTENZA PER BERLINO, PORTEREMO LA VOCE DELL’ITALIA

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

A TYPE OF NOVEL WEYL SEMIMETAL CANDIDATES: LAYERED TRANSITION METAL MONOCHALCOGENIDES MO2XY(X, Y=S, SE, TE, X≠Y)
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia

A TYPE OF NOVEL WEYL SEMIMETAL CANDIDATES: LAYERED TRANSITION METAL MONOCHALCOGENIDES MO2XY(X, Y=S, SE, TE, X≠Y)

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Based on the ab initio calculations and the Wannier-based tight-binding method, we studied the topological electronic properties and strain modulation of transition metal monochalcogenides (TMM) Mo2XY(X, Y=S, Se, Te, X≠Y). These materials are nodal line semimetals in the absence of spin-orbit coupling (SOC). The addition of SOC turns them into Weyl semimetals with 24 Weyl nodes locating in the kz≠0 planes and relating by time-reversal, rotation C3z, and mirror symmetries. The maximal separation between two neighboring Weyl points with opposite chirality is of the order of magnitude of 0.10Å-1, which can be readily accessed by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES). Weyl semimetal phase shows great robustness and demonstrates different responses under uniaxial and biaxial strain. Intriguingly, the location of Weyl point changes significantly, resulting in a striking modulation of topological properties under in-plane biaxial strain. Our finding provides a realistic and promising platform for studying and manipulating the behavior of Weyl fermions in experiments.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/r35eeg7-Pmg/C9NR09123H

A TYPE OF NOVEL WEYL SEMIMETAL CANDIDATES: LAYERED TRANSITION METAL MONOCHALCOGENIDES MO2XY(X, Y=S, SE, TE, X≠Y)

Redazione

