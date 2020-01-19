Based on the ab initio calculations and the Wannier-based tight-binding method, we studied the topological electronic properties and strain modulation of transition metal monochalcogenides (TMM) Mo2XY(X, Y=S, Se, Te, X≠Y). These materials are nodal line semimetals in the absence of spin-orbit coupling (SOC). The addition of SOC turns them into Weyl semimetals with 24 Weyl nodes locating in the kz≠0 planes and relating by time-reversal, rotation C3z, and mirror symmetries. The maximal separation between two neighboring Weyl points with opposite chirality is of the order of magnitude of 0.10Å-1, which can be readily accessed by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES). Weyl semimetal phase shows great robustness and demonstrates different responses under uniaxial and biaxial strain. Intriguingly, the location of Weyl point changes significantly, resulting in a striking modulation of topological properties under in-plane biaxial strain. Our finding provides a realistic and promising platform for studying and manipulating the behavior of Weyl fermions in experiments.