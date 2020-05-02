A TURN-ON LUMINESCENT PROBE FOR FE3+ AND ASCORBIC ACID WITH LOGIC GATE OPERATION BASED ON A ZINC(II)-BASED METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORK

A 2D zinc(II)-based metal–organic framework (Zn-MOF) formulated as [Zn(bimpy)(1,4-ndc)]•H2O (1, bimpy = 3,5-bis(1-imidazolyl)pyridine and 1,4-ndc = 1,4-naphthalenedicarboxylic acid) was synthesized by solvothermal reaction. Complex 1 exhibits high water and pH-independent stability. It can detect Fe3+ and ascorbic acid (AA) as “turn-off” fluorescence probe and “turn-on” fluorescence probe in aqueous solution with high sensitivity and selectivity, respectively. The detection limits of 1 for Fe3+ and AA are about 8.82×10-7 M and 6.12×10-7 M, respectively. The fluorescence intensity of Fe3+@1 system can be obviously recovered after adding AA due to the reduction of Fe3+, which exhibits a fluorescent “turn-on” signal (turn-off-on) for Fe3+@1 toward AA with low detection limit (3.53×10-7 M). Complex 1 still exhibits a good detection of Fe3+ and AA after washing and using for five cycles. Additionally, two different multi-input molecular logic gates were established. One is used to distinguish the effect of Fe3+ and Fe2+ on the fluorescence of complex 1, and the other is to further explain the regulation of Fe3+ and AA on the fluorescence of complex 1. This work represents that complex 1 is the first MOF-based “turn-on” fluorescence probe for both of Fe3+ and AA in aqueous solution.