giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MARCH 11, 2021

MERCOLEDì 10 MARZO 2021 – 305ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

HOW TECH, MEDIA, AND TELECOM WINNERS USE TALENT TO STAY AHEAD

EU-MONGOLIA: LAUNCH OF ANNUAL POLITICAL DIALOGUE

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS IN TALLINN: LITHUANIA IS READY TO ASSIST…

THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GREAT EAST JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

LE DONNE E IL LAVORO AL PRIMO FORUM DELL’ALTO COMITATO PER LA…

EQUILIBRIO DI GENERE NELLE CARICHE PUBBLICHE: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

<EM>QUORUM REFERENDUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

A TURN-ON HOMODIMER FLUORESCENT PROBE BASED ON HOMO-FRET FOR SENSING OF BIOTHIOLS IN LYSOSOME: A TRIAL OF NEW TURN-ON STRATEGY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00161B, Paper
Yingjie Tang, Wen-Le Fang, Kui Ren, Xiao-Feng Guo, Hong Wang
Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) is often applied to construct fluorescent probe for acquiring high selectivity and sensitivity. According FRET theory, homodimer composed of two identical fluorophores with small Stokes…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/dE3VrbMHb5o/D1AN00161B

Post collegati

A TURN-ON HOMODIMER FLUORESCENT PROBE BASED ON HOMO-FRET FOR SENSING OF BIOTHIOLS IN LYSOSOME: A TRIAL OF NEW TURN-ON STRATEGY

Redazione

A SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES? UP WEBINAR TAKES ON THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS

Redazione

HIGH OUTPUT DIRECT-CURRENT POWER FABRICS BASED ON AIR BREAKDOWN EFFECT

Redazione

ONE YEAR IN — A COVID-19 MILESTONE: RESPONSES FROM THE UFV COMMUNITY

Redazione

SYNERGETIC EFFECT DEPENDENCE ON ACTIVATED OXYGEN IN THE INTERFACE OF NIOX MODIFIED PT NANOPARTICLES FOR CO OXIDATION FROM FIRST-PRINCIPLES

Redazione

PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS WITH PCE OVER 19% FABRICATED UNDER AIR ENVIRONMENT BY USING DYE MOLECULE ADDITIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More