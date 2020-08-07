A TURN-ON FLUORESCENT STRATEGY FOR CELLULAR GLUTATHIONE DETERMINATION BASED ON THE AGGREGATION-INDUCED EMISSION ENHANCEMENT OF SELF-ASSEMBLY COPPER NANOCLUSTERS

As a class of ideal fluorescent nanomaterials, self-assembly copper nanoclusters (CuNCs) have attracted increasing interest. Unfortunately, most of these CuNCs only possessed bright luminescence in acidic solution, which limited their practical applications in physiological environment. Retaining the strong fluorescence of these CuNCs in neutral or alkaline solution was still a challenging task. In this strategy, self-assembly CuNCs were prepared by using 4-methylthiophenol as the protecting ligands. The self-assembly CuNCs display stable and bright luminescence with excitation/emission maxima at 330/605 nm even in neutral and alkaline environments. Interestingly, with the addition of glutathione (GSH), the fluorescence intensity of CuNCs enhances strongly through the GSH-controlled aggregation-induced emission enhancement of self-assembly CuNCs. The turn-on fluorescent strategy can determine the GSH concentration in the range from 1 to 100 μM with the limit of detection of 300 nM. In addition, the method is employed for the determination of GSH levels in cells. Therefore, the turn-on fluorescent strategy is reliable, sensitive and suitable for the determination of cellular GSH levels.