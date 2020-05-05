A “TURN-ON” FLUORESCENT AND COLORIMETRIC CHEMODOSIMETER FOR SELECTIVE DETECTION OF AU3+ IONS IN SOLUTION AND IN LIVE CELLS VIA AU3+-INDUCED HYDROLYSIS OF A RHODAMINE-DERIVED SCHIFF BASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01273D, Paper

Sanchita Mondal, Saikat Kumar Manna, Sudipta Pathak, Aritri Ghosh, Pallab Datta, Debasish Mandal, Subrata Mukhopadhyay

A chromogenic and “off–on” fluorogenic chemodosimeter (L) based on a naphthalene–rhodamine B derivative was designed, synthesized and characterized for the selective and sensitive detection of Au 3+ ions in mixed acetonitrile aqueous media.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/yZ_jo6qyOMc/D0NJ01273D