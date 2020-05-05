A “TURN-ON” FLUORESCENT AND COLORIMETRIC CHEMODOSIMETER FOR SELECTIVE DETECTION OF AU3+ IONS IN SOLUTION AND IN LIVE CELLS VIA AU3+-INDUCED HYDROLYSIS OF A RHODAMINE-DERIVED SCHIFF BASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 05 maggio 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01273D, Paper
Sanchita Mondal, Saikat Kumar Manna, Sudipta Pathak, Aritri Ghosh, Pallab Datta, Debasish Mandal, Subrata Mukhopadhyay
A chromogenic and “off–on” fluorogenic chemodosimeter (L) based on a naphthalene–rhodamine B derivative was designed, synthesized and characterized for the selective and sensitive detection of Au3+ ions in mixed acetonitrile aqueous media.
