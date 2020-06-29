lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Agenparl

A TUMOR ACIDITY ACTIVATABLE AND CA2+-ASSISTED IMMUNO-NANOAGENT ENHANCES BREAST CANCER THERAPY AND SUPPRESSES CANCER RECURRENCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Breast cancer recurrence is the greatest contributor to patient death. As the immune system has a long-term immune memory effect, immunotherapy has great potential for preventing cancer recurrence. However, cancer immunotherapy is often limited due to that T cell activation is blocked by insufficient tumor immunogenicity and the complex immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Here we show a tumor acidity activatable and Ca2+-assisted immuno-nanoagent to synergistically promote T cell activation and enhance cancer immunotherapy. When immuno-nanoagent reaches the acidic tumor microenvironment, CaCO3 matrix disintegrates to release immune stimulants (CpG ODNs and IDOi) and Ca2+. CpG ODNs are responsible for triggering dendritic cell maturation to increase the immunogenicity to activate T cells. And IDOi can inhibit the oxidative catabolism of tryptophan to kynurenine for preventing T-cell anergy and apoptosis. Due to the complexity of immunosuppressive microenvironment, it is difficult to restore T cell activation by inhibiting only one pathway. Fortunately, the released Ca2+ can promote the activation and proliferation of T cells in support of the immune stimulants. In vivo experiments demonstrate that our Ca2+-assisted immuno-nanoagent can significantly suppress tumor progression and protect mice from tumor rechallenge due to the long-term memory effect. This immunotherapeutic strategy may provide more possibilities for clinical applications such as treating cancer and preventing relapse.

