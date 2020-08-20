A TOTAL OF 14 SEAFARERS MISSING AFTER SHIPS COLLIDE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 20 agosto 2020 A tanker and a barge collided off China leading to the barge to sink and the vessel to catch fire
Related Stories
- Malta urged to resolve stuck Maersk tanker with 27 rescued migrants
- Iran-UAE vessel seizures likely a 'local dispute', security observers caution
- Höegh LNG seeks long-term FSRU contract coverage
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133598/A%20total%20of%2014%20seafarers%20missing%20after%20ships%20collide?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss