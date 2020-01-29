29 Gennaio 2020
A THEORETICAL STUDY ON THE ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE AND PHOSPHORESCENCE PROPERTIES OF TWO SERIES OF IRIDIUM(III) COMPLEXES WITH A FOUR-MEMBERED IR–S–C–S CHELATING RING

wed 29 January 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: G, Paper
Tong Chen, Deming Han, Jing Gao, Jiawei Li, Xiaohong Shang
The electronic structure and photophysical properties of two series of iridium(III) complexes with a four-membered Ir–S–C–S chelating ring have been theoretically studied using the DFT and TDDFT method.
