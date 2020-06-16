A THEORETICAL STUDY OF THE ADDITION OF CH2OO TO HYDROXYMETHYL HYDROPEROXIDE AND ITS IMPLICATIONS ON SO3 FORMATION IN THE ATMOSPHERE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00961J, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00961J, Paper
Ronald Chow, Daniel K. W. Mok
The reaction of hydroxymethyl hydroperoxide with the simplest Criegee intermediate has been examined using quantum chemical methods with transition state theory. Results suggested that the reaction could be an indirect source of H2SO4 in atmosphere.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The reaction of hydroxymethyl hydroperoxide with the simplest Criegee intermediate has been examined using quantum chemical methods with transition state theory. Results suggested that the reaction could be an indirect source of H2SO4 in atmosphere.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/ZTwng87yAGc/D0CP00961J