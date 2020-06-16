martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Agenparl

A THEORETICAL STUDY OF THE ADDITION OF CH2OO TO HYDROXYMETHYL HYDROPEROXIDE AND ITS IMPLICATIONS ON SO3 FORMATION IN THE ATMOSPHERE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00961J, Paper
Ronald Chow, Daniel K. W. Mok
The reaction of hydroxymethyl hydroperoxide with the simplest Criegee intermediate has been examined using quantum chemical methods with transition state theory. Results suggested that the reaction could be an indirect source of H2SO4 in atmosphere.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/ZTwng87yAGc/D0CP00961J

