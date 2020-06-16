A THEORETICAL STUDY OF THE ADDITION OF CH2OO TO HYDROXYMETHYL HYDROPEROXIDE AND ITS IMPLICATIONS ON SO3 FORMATION IN THE ATMOSPHERE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00961J, Paper

Ronald Chow, Daniel K. W. Mok

The reaction of hydroxymethyl hydroperoxide with the simplest Criegee intermediate has been examined using quantum chemical methods with transition state theory. Results suggested that the reaction could be an indirect source of H 2 SO 4 in atmosphere.

