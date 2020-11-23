lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, SIDNEY POWELL CONFERMA LA NON AFFILIAZIONE CON IL TEAM LEGALE DI…

AFGHANISTAN, L’IMPORTANZA DELLE DONAZIONI INTERNAZIONALI

ARQUATA, UN MUSEO PER L’ARTE SACRA DISPERSA DAL SISMA

MOZAMBICO. DISTRUTTA LA MISSIONE CATTOLICA DI NANGOLOLO

IN GEORGIA L’ANNO PASTORALE è DEDICATO ALLA MADONNA DI FATIMA

MESSICO. LEGALIZZARE LA MARIJUANA SIGNIFICA “NARCOTIZZARE” LA SOCIETà

USA, GEN. FLYNN: SIDNEY POWELL “MANTENENDO LA ROTTA”, DIMOSTRERà LA PRESUNTA FRODE…

USA, L’EX VICEPRESIDENTE JOE BIDEN DOVREBBE ANNUNCIARE QUESTA SETTIMANA CHE TONY BLINKEN,…

M5S, DI MAIO: ATTACCHI E FALSITA’ CONTRO DI ME, NON MOLLO

IL 28 NOVEMBRE IL CONCISTORO NEL RISPETTO DELLE NORME ANTI-COVID

Agenparl

A “THANKSGIVING HYMN” FOR LINCOLN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – lun 23 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.
A Thanksgiving Hymn for Lincoln [ https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2020/11/a-thanksgiving-hymn-for-lincoln/?loclr=ealocb ] 11/23/2020 10:11 AM EST
After the Union victory at Gettysburg in the Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln asked the nation set aside the fourth Thursday of November as a national holiday of thanksgiving. Congress made it official in 1870. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More