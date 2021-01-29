venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 700 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 701 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IL TEAM DELL’OMS INIZIA COLLOQUI FACCIA A FACCIA CON ESPERTI CINESI A…

CONSULTAZIONI, CENTRODESTRA: AL PRESIDENTE DELLA REPUBBLICA è STATA QUINDI CONFERMATA LA NOSTRA…

STATI UNITI, BIDEN POTENZIA GLI AIUTI AI POVERI. IL PLAUSO DEI VESCOVI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – CELEBRAZIONE DEL GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – GRUPPI PARLAMENTARI, COSTITUZIONE E COMPOSIZIONE. UFFICIO DI PRESIDENZA…

GOVERNO, CDM APPROVA DECRETO LEGGE PER RINVIO CARTELLE ESATTORIALI AL 28 FEBBRAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – VOTO REGIONALE N. 48 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO MINISTERIALE DI INDIVIDUAZIONE, PER L’ANNO…

Agenparl

A TEACHER’S TAKE ON THE LIBRARY’S VIRTUAL STUDENT WORKSHOPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 gennaio 2021 You are subscribed to Minerva’s Kaleidoscope: Resources for Kids & Families Blog from the Library of Congress.
A Teachers Take on the Librarys Virtual Student Workshops [ https://blogs.loc.gov/families/2021/01/teacher-take-virtual-student-workshops/?loclr=eafam ] 01/29/2021 11:00 AM EST
Raul Almada, a fourth-grade teachers from California, shares his and his students’ experiences with the Library’s virtual student workshops. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More