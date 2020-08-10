A TARGET-MEDIATED FUEL-INITIATED MOLECULAR MACHINE FOR HIGH-SENSITIVE FLUORESCENCE ASSAY OF THE ZIKV GENE VIA STRAND DISPLACEMENT REACTION-BASED SIGNAL RECOVERY AND CYCLING AMPLIFICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 10 agosto 2020
Analyst, 2020, 145,5475-5481
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00854K, Paper
Chunyuan Song, Yuzhou Sun, Jingjing Zhang, Tao Wang, Yingxin Wang, Ying Liu, Lianhui Wang
A target-mediated fuel-initiated molecular machine was proposed for the high-sensitive fluorescence assay of the ZIKV gene via strand displacement reaction-based signal recovery and cycling amplification.
