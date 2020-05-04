lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Agenparl

A SUPERHYDROPHILIC BILAYER STRUCTURE OF A NYLON 6 NANOFIBER/CELLULOSE MEMBRANE AND ITS CHARACTERIZATION AS POTENTIAL WATER FILTRATION MEDIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17205-17216
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01077D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Ahmad Fauzi, Dian Ahmad Hapidin, Muhammad Miftahul Munir, Ferry Iskandar, Khairurrijal Khairurrijal
The SEM image of (a) cellulose membrane and (b) the bilayer structure of a nylon 6 nanofibrous membrane on a cellulose membrane as water filter media.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/dijTCyvpqHg/D0RA01077D

