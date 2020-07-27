lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
A STRUCTURALLY PRECISE AGXAU25−X NANOCLUSTER BASED CANCER THERANOSTIC PLATFORM WITH TRI-TARGETING/IN SITU O2-GENERATION/AGGREGATION ENHANCED FLUORESCENCE IMAGING/PHOTOTHERMAL–PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02946G, Communication
Ying Yang, Yinlong Zhou, Shuxin Wang, Xueyan Wang, Xuan Liu, Anjian Xie, Yuhua Shen, Manzhou Zhu
Here, a structurally precise AgxAu25−x nanoclusters-based versatile cancer theranostic platform with tri-targeting/aggregation enhanced imaging/phototherapy was constructed.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/BnDkTZ4u7OE/D0CC02946G

