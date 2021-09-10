(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 [AmeriCorps]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 10, 2021

AmeriCorps Press Office

A Statement on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Day from Acting AmeriCorps CEO Mal Coles

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, AmeriCorps Acting CEO Mal Coles released the following statement:

“On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and another 6,000 were injured on a defining day for a generation of Americans. This was one of our country’s darkest moments, and we will never forget the sacrifices made that day.

“But I also remember, clearly, how we as a nation came together afterward to help one another and rise from this tragedy. To commemorate the spirit of sacrifice of our first responders, AmeriCorps is humbled to help honor those heroes by again uniting the country through service, wherever we are.

“Together, we’ll rekindle that spirit of unity that swept the nation 20 years ago and honor our heroes who demonstrated to all of us that even on its worst day, America can show its best.”

The public can search for volunteer projects in their communities, contribute an act of good, or make a pledge to serve in the future.

—————————————————————

[AmeriCorps]

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this